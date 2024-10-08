US Consulate, passport office install 70 benches in Mumbai's BKC

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) The US Consulate General in Mumbai, in collaboration with the Indian Regional Passport Office, has installed 70 benches in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area.

The benches, made from recycled materials, are part of a significant initiative to improve the consular experience for visa applicants, the US Consulate said in a statement.

US Consul General Mike Hankey, along with the chief of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and other prominent stakeholders, inaugurated the benches during a ceremony held on Monday.

Hankey said the benches are not just logistical upgrades but a commitment to supporting the thousands of visa applicants and their families.

"This project represents more than just an elevation of facilities. It's a collaboration that reflects our commitment to improving the visa application process while aligning with the US Mission's goals of urban waste management and sustainability," he said.

The US Consulate and the Indian Regional Passport Office process thousands of applications daily in BKC.

Visa applicants and their families often wait outside the facilities until their appointment times. The installation of these 70 benches is designed to enhance comfort and improve the overall experience for applicants while benefiting neighbouring businesses and institutions, the statement said.

Alongside the benches, 50 waste receptacles will also be installed, with future phases including additional benches and restroom facilities on Avenue 1, it said.

Hankey said the upcycled benches are part of the efforts to facilitate Indian applicants' timely travel to the US, which is the backbone of the people-to-people ties that underpin the US-India relationship.

The benches are created by Project Mumbai from recycled plastic waste, at no cost, and feature unique artwork by underprivileged artists from the city. PTI PR GK