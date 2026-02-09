US deal in farmers' best interest; main grains and dairy fully protected: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Mathura (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday asserted that the agreement with the US is in Indian farmers' best interest and said their concerns have been "fully safeguarded".

Speaking to reporters while performing the 'parikrama' of Govardhan hills, Chouhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he "never lets the interests of Indian farmers down".

"The agreement is in the national interest. The interests of farmers have been fully protected," he said.

Describing the pact as an example of "diplomacy, development and dignity", the minister said diplomacy means "nation first", development refers to building a "Viksit Bharat" and "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" to accelerate India's growth, and dignity implies respect and full protection of farmers' pride.

He said the agreement would give "new wings" to the aspirations of farmers, women and youth, enabling them to reach new heights of progress and development.

Targeting the opposition, Chouhan said some leaders were "only crying" over the agreement. "At the time of Independence, India was the sixth largest economy. During their regime, it slipped to the 11th position. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we are moving towards becoming the third largest economy," he said.

Without naming anyone, he attacked opposition leaders for "criticising the nation on foreign soil". "From opposing Modi and the BJP, they have now started opposing the nation. For us, the nation comes first; for them, politics comes first," he said.

The agriculture minister assured that no compromise has been made on key agricultural commodities.

"As the agriculture minister, I assure you that this agreement is in the interest of farmers. Any produce grown by our farmers is safe," he said.

He clarified that major foodgrains such as wheat and paddy will not be imported under the agreement. Fruits and vegetables are also protected, he added.

"If you see the list, all major grains are included. Farmers need not worry. I will release the entire list," he said. Chouhan further said dairy products, including milk, curd, buttermilk, butter and milk powder, will not be imported.

"Spices will be exported at zero per cent duty," he added.

He said t he agreement would open access for Indian farmers to large global markets, including the United States and 27 European countries. "Our exports will grow, and so will farmers' income," he said.

Chouhan also said that V D Savarkar should be conferred the Bharat Ratna.

The Union minister is on a day-long visit to Mathura. He offered prayers at the Daan Ghati temple in Govardhan and performed the 'parikrama' of Govardhan hills.

He is also scheduled to offer prayers at the Thakur Shri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan and participate in a review meeting with officials of ICAR-Central Institute for Research on Goats (CIRG) at Farah.