US deal will hit cotton, soybean farmers most: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Feb 15 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday termed the India-US trade deal detrimental to Indian farmers, particularly those growing cotton and soybeans.

The party general secretary said the agreement has raised several concerns and warned that its impact would be felt by farmers and small traders.

"The deal between the US and India has created many questions. People need to be aware. Its effect will be seen especially on the future of soybean and cotton farmers, and it will harm them," Pilot told reporters at the state Congress headquarters here.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Women's Congress event here.

Pilot said Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been consistently raising the issue inside and outside Parliament. "I regret that no government, irrespective of party, has knowingly played with the future of small traders, farmers and youth in this manner," he said.

Questioning the circumstances of the agreement, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said, "I do not know what pressure the Government of India is under, but repeated announcements are being made by US President Donald Trump. We have had trade agreements earlier, such as with the UAE, but this appears different." Pilot alleged that the deal would cause heavy losses to farmers and dairy producers and accused the Centre of compromising on energy security.

"How can the US dictate to a strong country like India … This puts our energy security at risk," he said on the US oil purchase part of the deal.

The party's in-charge for Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, agreed with Pilot. "If maize comes from the US, where will Indian maize go? If almonds are imported at zero per cent tariff, what will happen to our farmers?" he asked, alleging that small farmers owning five or ten acres would be "ruined" by such policies.

Randhawa claimed that previous trade deals with the US had not benefited.