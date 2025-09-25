US delegation of Congresspersons visits Western Naval Command

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) A delegation of five US Congresspersons from the House of Representatives, accompanied by six Congressional staff members, visited Headquarters Western Naval Command here.

The delegation, which visited on Wednesday, was briefed on the operational capabilities, roles and responsibilities of the Western Naval Command, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

"The visit reflects the ongoing commitment of both nations to enhance cooperation and collaboration in the maritime domain, contributing to peace, security and stability in the Indian Ocean Region," the Navy statement said.

Discussions with Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, and other senior officers focused on maritime security, cross-training and bilateral exercises, it added.

The delegation also visited INS Surat, the latest indigenously designed and constructed frontline destroyer of the Indian Navy, that reflects India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing, and is a testament to the resounding success of Atmanirbhar Bharat and MakeInIndia initiatives, the Navy said. PTI PR BNM