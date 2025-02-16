US deportees: Youths migrate illegally due to lengthy process to get documents, says Goa AAP MLA

Panaji, Feb 16 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Goa's Velim constituency Venzy Viegas on Sunday said youths attempt to migrate illegally because of "lengthy process" to get valid documents to work abroad.

He was speaking in the backdrop of the United States deporting 116 illegal immigrants from India, two of whom belong to Goa. A C-17 aircraft carrying the second batch of 116 Indians landed at Amritsar airport late Friday night. The two Goans arrived at Dabolim airport from Punjab on Sunday.

"One of the two Goans deported from the US hails from my Velim assembly seat. I also spoke to his father. The boy went in search of a job. Due to the lengthy process to get valid documents to migrate legally for work, youth attempt to go abroad illegally," Viegas said.

"The government must do something about this lengthy process to get documents. I will talk to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on this issue," the AAP MLA added. PTI RPS BNM