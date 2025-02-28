US Embassy files complaint with Delhi Police over fake documents in visa fraud case

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The US Embassy in the national capital lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police regarding submission of fake educational and financial documents to procure a US visa, an official said on Friday.

A case was registered at the Chanakyapuri Police Station on January 2 by the Office of the Overseas Criminal Investigations in the US Embassy.

The accused have been identified as Mandeep Singh and Jarnail Singh, read the FIR.

According to the FIR, Mandeep applied for a nonimmigrant visa at the US Embassy in New Delhi and submitted a Bachelor of Science degree certificate issued by a technical university in Punjab's Jalandhar and also presented a bank balance confirmation certificate issued by a bank with a balance amount of Rs 39 lakh along with a bank statement.

"However, during the interview with the US Embassy officials on January 2, Mandeep admitted that he did not earn a B.Sc degree from the university. Further, he stated that the bank balance confirmation certificate and bank statements were fraudulent," it read.

Mandeep stated that the fraudulent degree and bank documents were provided by Jarnail, who is the owner of an English teaching academy located in Amritsar. He stated that he paid Rs 2 lakh to Jarnail for the fraudulent documents and his assistance with processing his visa, read the FIR.

The US Embassy alleged that the accused conspired to cheat the US Embassy in India and the US government to obtain a visa based on such forged and fraudulent claims and misrepresentations.

"The US Embassy requests support from the Delhi Police and the Government of India to conduct this investigation in the most expeditious manner possible, as cases involving the attempt to procure US travel documents by fraudulent means is a serious security matter that affects both the United States and India," the FIR stated.