US Embassy, UK High Commission, other missions join in yoga day celebrations

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The UK High Commission and embassies of the United States and Israel were among the diplomatic missions in India that joined in the yoga day celebrations on Friday.

The 10th International Day of Yoga was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took part in a yoga event in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, while several Union ministers participated in yoga sessions held in different parts of the national capital.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, joined by his two deputies Kirti Vardhan Singh and Pabitra Margherita, performed a few asanas, along with several members of the diplomatic community at an indoor facility in Delhi.

After they stretched, inhaled and exhaled during the yoga session, Jaishankar posted a few photos on X.

"Participated this morning at the #IDY2024 event in New Delhi with members of the diplomatic community. Developing Yoga enthusiasm and awareness around the world has been an inspiration. Happy to see that #YogaforSelfAndSociety has become an essential way of life for so many," he wrote on the social media platform.

British High Commission in New Delhi shared on X photographs of some of its members performing a few yoga asanas in the morning.

"...inhale' exhale' Armed with our yoga mats, team #UKinIndia joined millions of people in India and around the world to celebrate International #YogaDay," the UK High Commission here wrote on X.

The US Embassy and the Israeli Embassy shared a video each to mark the day.

The Israeli Embassy video, featured envoy Naor Gilon and some of its staff, as they shared their thoughts on yoga and its benefits.

"Namaste! ... This #InternationalYogaDay, our diplomats share why they LOVE #yoga. They might not be yogis yet, but they sure have fun trying! Tell us in the comments why YOU love yoga.#IDY2024#YogaDay#InternationalYogaDay2024#YogaDay2024#YogaForAll," it posted on X along with the video.

The US Embassy video featured little children trying their hands at different yoga asanas.

"It's Yoga Day and our adorable little yogis are stealing hearts with their smiles and stretches! Watch as our tiny warriors strike adorable poses, from Virabhadrasana to the Bhujangasana! This #YogaDay, join us as we celebrate the flexibility, balance, and cuteness overload," the embassy posted on X.

Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by a resolution. The day aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.

The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

The proposal was first introduced by Modi and accepted in 2014. Minister of State for External Affairs Margherita also posted on X to underline the significance of the day.

"Participated in the #IDY2024 today in New Delhi with HMEA @DrSJaishankar ji, MoS of @MEAIndia @KVSinghMPGonda ji and members of the diplomatic community. Yoga is a priceless gift from Bharat to the entire humanity. HPM @narendramodi ji's vision has helped Yoga transcend boundaries," he wrote on X. PTI KND RHL