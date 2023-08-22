US Embassy's minister-counsellor calls on J-K LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) The US Embassy's Minister-Counsellor for Political Affairs Graham Mayer on Tuesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here, an official spokesperson said.

He said First Secretary Gary Applegarth and Political Specialist Abhiram Ghadyalpatil were also present during the meeting. Mayer also called on Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.

"Met US Minister Counselor for Political Affairs Graham D Mayer, First Secretary Political Affairs Gary B Applegarth and Political Specialist Abhiram Ghadyalpatil at my residence. Discussed Srinagar's transformation, prospects of tourism growth and opportunities for investment," Mattu said in a tweet. PTI SSB SSB NSD NSD