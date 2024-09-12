US envoy discusses maritime security with Western Naval Command officials

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has met Vice Admiral Sanjay Singh, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Naval Command, and discussed ways to strengthen maritime security cooperation and the bilateral naval relationship.

During the meeting held on Wednesday, Garcetti was accompanied by US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey and other American officials.

“Discussions were held on strengthening maritime security cooperation and the bilateral naval relationship,” the Western Naval Command said in a post on X.

India and the US share robust ties in the areas of space, nuclear energy and defence. PTI PR NR GK