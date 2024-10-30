US envoy Garcetti grooves to Bollywood song beats; video widely shared online

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) A video of US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti wearing a traditional Indian outfit and grooving to the beats of a Bollywood song with 'bhangra' moves at a Diwali celebration at the embassy here has gone viral.

Sources said the video was shot during a Diwali celebration event hosted at the US embassy a few days ago.

In the video, Garcetti, donning a caramel-colour kurta paired with a white payjama and maroon-shade scarf thrown over his shoulders, and sporting a pair of shoes, can be seen enjoying dancing to the tunes of song 'Tauba, Tauba'.

The song from the film 'Bad Newz' released earlier this year has Punjabi lyrics.

Garcetti along with a group of colleagues from the embassy danced in front of the iconic building of the embassy on its premises, with decorative posters hung on the wall behind them. The US ambassador's 'bhangra' moves to the groovy song has also won praise from many netizens.

"@USAmbIndia Lovely Sir..!! Glad to see the participation, I am sure it will take IND-US relationship on High level," wrote user @utkarshrai_28.

Many others described the video as "beautiful" and "nice", while a user wrote "Fitness level 100". PTI KND KVK KVK