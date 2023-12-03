US envoy Garcetti looks forward to visiting Nagland again

Kohima, Dec 3 (PTI) The United States is keen to further strengthen ties with India by connecting itself with the Northeast region in various sectors, US ambassador Eric Garcetti told reporters here on Sunday.

The ambassador, who was here to attend the Hornbill Festival, said he was impressed with the culture and vibrancy of the Naga people.

The US, Germany and Colombia are the three foreign partners of this year's festival.

"The US wants to be a partner for both physical and human infrastructures in Nagaland and the Northeast. Human infrastructure includes job skills and training, hospitality and tourism while physical infrastructures are the power sector, technology, textiles and agro business," he said.

After witnessing the colourful Naga tradition and culture, he said, "Hornbill Festival is the best I have ever seen in my life." He also appreciated the Nagas living and working in California.

Garcetti said he is looking forward to coming back again not just to witness the culture and tradition, but on how best the US can help in fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of Naga people through education, economic opportunity, cultural exchange, sports and health.

"This will be the first of my multiple visits to Nagaland," he said. PTI NBS NBS MNB