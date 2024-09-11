US envoy offers prayers at Mumbai's first Ganesh pandal

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Wednesday visited Mumbai's Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Sanstha, from where Ganesh festival was transformed into a public event by Lokmanya Tilak, and offered prayers to the elephant-headed God.

In his message, Garcetti said as "mayor of Los Angeles and as ambassador to India, I have always had Ganesha in my office and home as inspiration." The deity has a place of honour in so many communities in the United States where many Amercians celebrate his power to clear obstacles and bring prosperity, he said.

The Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Sanstha at Keshavji Naik Chawl in Girgaum area of Mumbai pioneered the Ganesh festival in 1901, taking it to the masses. PTI PR GK