US gives us husk while we give rice: TN min Reghupathy on Indo-US trade deal

Pudukkottai, Feb 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Minister S Reghupathy on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recently concluded Indo-US trade deal, claiming that the agreement signed disproportionately benefits American interests.

Speaking to reporters here, the DMK leader used a traditional metaphor to describe the strategic deals as an unfavourable exchange for the country.

"You bring the rice, I will bring the husk; we can both blow and eat together. Today, America has given the husk while blowing away and consuming India's wealth. This is the essence of the agreement between Prime Minister Modi and the US," Reghupathy alleged.

The minister for Natural Resources claimed that the deal was a lopsided arrangement designed to favour American commerce.

"They raised the import duty in America from 3 per cent to 50 per cent. Now, after reducing it to 18 per cent, this government is beating its own drums, claiming they have brought it down to 18 per cent to increase Indian trade," he said.

The Prime Minister's decisions ultimately serve corporate interests, he alleged.

"If you look at the end result of any decision taken by Modi, it will be related to Adani and Ambani, acting as a process to increase their economic wealth." Reghupathy also accused Modi of maintaining double standards regarding the Tamil people. He claimed that while the PM praises Tamil culture abroad, his rhetoric changes within India.

"When he goes to America or Malaysia, he speaks highly of Tamil as a bridge because of the large Indian Tamil population there. But when he goes to Odisha or Bihar, he calls the Tamilian a thief," the minister alleged.

On the domestic political front, Reghupathy dismissed the recent claims made by TVK leader K A Sengottaiyan regarding the vote share of new political entrants.

Addressing the BJP’s focus on issues like Lord Murugan, he said the Dravidian Model government remains the true protector of devotees' interests.

"Whether they put forward Murugan or Rama, we do not interfere in others' religious culture. Our government provides all necessary facilities for those who wish to worship their preferred deities. Our Dravidian government is the only one to have conducted 4,000 temple consecrations (Kudamuzhukku) in five years," he said.

Responding to queries about the formation of election committees within the DMK-led alliance, Reghupathy assured that there was no delay.

"Our leader (chief minister M K Stalin) will formulate strategies and decide on the alliance committees when the right time comes. There will be no hiccups; no one needs to worry," he added. PTI JR JR SA