US has built a high tariff wall: Kerala minister Rajeev

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 7 (PTI) With export earnings from sectors such as handloom textiles, coir, and value-added spices facing tariff pressures, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev on Thursday stressed the urgent need to strengthen domestic markets through effective strategies.

Citing the United States' recent decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, the minister said a calibrated response was essential to protect traditional industries.

"In the 1990s, the US championed globalisation and free trade. Today, they’ve built a high tariff wall, which directly impacts handloom, coir, cashew, and other value-added sectors," Rajeev said while inaugurating the state-level National Handloom Day celebrations, organised by the Directorate of Handloom & Textiles and the Directorate of Industries.

Calling the current phase transitional for the handloom sector, Rajeev urged the adoption of modern strategies to sustain Kerala’s rich weaving traditions.

He also highlighted the importance of digital platforms like Kshoppe for expanding market access.

"The government is committed to preserving and strengthening the handloom sector. We've allocated Rs 15 crore to support Hantex, and pending wages of handloom workers will be cleared before Onam," he said.

The minister announced that the Chendamangalam Handloom Village, nearing completion, would be opened later this year. As part of the Muziris Heritage Project, it will offer visitors a first-hand experience of traditional weaving practices.

He also revealed plans to set up a dyeing facility at Nadukani and noted that 30 trained professionals—15 designers and 15 developers—have been appointed across 15 handloom clusters, resulting in the creation of over 1,000 new designs.

During the event, state and district-level awards were presented to Handloom Cooperative Societies, and veteran weavers were felicitated for their contributions.

Industries Principal Secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish, who presided over the function, said boosting the popularity of value-added products under the ‘Make in Kerala’ and ‘Made in Kerala’ brands was vital. He also stressed the need to attract youth to the sector through new designs and trends.

In his welcome address, K S Kripakumar, Director of the Handloom & Textiles Directorate, said the government was actively supporting handloom workers through infrastructure development, raw material supply, training, and marketing aid.

National Handloom Day was celebrated with cultural programmes and a technical session, where experts discussed emerging design trends, marketing strategies, geographical indications for handloom products, and stress-free weaving techniques.

The day commemorates the Swadeshi Movement launched in 1905, which sought to revive India's handloom sector as a cornerstone of the freedom struggle and self-reliance.