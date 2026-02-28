New Delhi (PTI): The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying US President Donald Trump's "full-throated" support for Pakistan in its war with Afghanistan is another setback for "Indian huglomacy" and that the world, especially the US, has got the measure of the "self-declared Vishwaguru".

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, pointed out that Trump has once again gone out of his way to praise the man whose inflammatory remarks provided the backdrop to the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, that were orchestrated by Pakistan, an apparent reference to Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir.

"President Trump's full-throated and categorical support for Pakistan in its war with Afghanistan is another setback for Indian 'huglomacy'," Ramesh said on X.

He has once again gone out of his way to praise the man whose inflammatory remarks provided the backdrop to the terrorist attacks in…

"Our economic diplomacy with the US has failed badly, as evinced by Mr. Modi suddenly surrendering to a clearly one-sided trade deal in which India has made firm pledges, especially to import from American farmers, while the US has made vague commitments to allow for greater exports from India," he said.

Not only that, days after the agreement, the US imposed a 125.87 per cent import duty on solar modules from India, Ramesh pointed out.

"Our strategic diplomacy has received repeated blows by President Trump, repeatedly cosying up to the Pakistani establishment and reverting to the hyphenation of India and Pakistan," he said.

"The prime minister may, through his means, manage to get awards. But the fact is that the self-declared Vishwaguru has been exposed and the world, especially the US, has got his measure," Ramesh said.

His remarks come after Trump, amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, said he gets along with Pakistan very well and that the country is doing terrifically well.

Responding to a question on whether he would intervene to stop the fighting, Trump said, "I would, but I get along with Pakistan very well, very, very well. You have a great prime minister, you have a great general there. You have a great leader, two of the people that I really respect a lot, and I think that Pakistan is doing terrifically well."