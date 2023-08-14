US-India relationship has never been so stronger: US Congressman Khanna

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The US is going to continue to expand its engagement with India to make it one of the most important relationships of the 21st century, influential US Congressman Ro Khanna said on Monday.

Currently on a visit to India, the Indian-American lawmaker said deeper cooperation between India and the US in areas of critical technologies and defence would be beneficial not only for the two countries but for the globe.

Khanna and Congressman Michael Waltz, the two co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, are leading a Congressional delegation to India.

"The India-US relationship has never been so stronger. It is building on defence cooperation, economic cooperation, technology cooperation, cooperation on climate," Khanna said.

The Congressman also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US as very successful.

"The prime minister's visit to the United States was a success. President (Joe) Biden comes here (India) in September. We are going to continue to make this one of the most important relationships of the 21st century," he said.

The lawmaker also hailed growing India-US cooperation in the maritime security domain.

"I am very pleased to see that the Indian Navy is doing exercises with the American Navy to make sure that the Arabian Sea is safe for free shipping lines," he added. PTI MPB DV DV