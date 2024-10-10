US, India share vision of using technology to protect people: Eric Garcetti

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Thursday said that the two largest democracies in the world share a vision of using technology to connect and protect their people, and as a force for good.

Speaking at the US-India Science and Technology Endowment Fund 2024 Awards Reception, he said the two countries have been investing in the next generation of "magicians who will conjure up the solutions this world so badly needs".

"India and the US have a vision of technology that can connect and protect their people and be used as a force for good. The endowment fund is bringing together innovators because, as I often say, the Indian dream is the flip side of the American dream, and vice versa, and we really like each other," Garcetti said.

He said that the US and India are setting new records in student partnerships, military sales, and joint exercises.

"Last year, India became the number one source of students to institutions in the United States. We announced a new quad fellowship that the Government of India will fund so that American students can learn from the brilliance of Indian universities and really make this a two-way bridge as well," he said.

"As we break these records, let’s not only focus on quantity but also on quality. Our industry landscape requires our institutions, nonprofits, companies, and governments to work together, working on all cylinders," he added.

Reflecting on the legacy of industrialist Ratan Tata, Garcetti described him as one of the giants of Asia's rise.

"His passing is a loss to India and the world. While he was a giant in terms of his career, anyone who knew him could tell you he had a giant heart. He showed us that business is about returns, but also about ethical and moral values," he said.