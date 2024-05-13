US-India ties reaching new heights, says Garcetti as he completes one year as envoy

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) From the seabed to the stars, the US-India relationship is reaching "new heights", said Ambassador Eric Garcetti as he completed one year as the envoy of the United States in the country.

On Monday, Garcetti shared a nearly-four-minute video on X to recall his journey in India in the last 12 months and wrote: "What a ride it's been -- a whirlwind of diplomacy and deepening friendships!" A former mayor of Los Angeles, Garcetti was confirmed as the US Ambassador to India on March 15, 2023.

"One year as US Ambassador to India! What a ride it's been -- a whirlwind of diplomacy and deepening friendships! From diving into vibrant cultures to strengthening the bond between our nations, every moment has been incredible. But it's the warmth of the people and our shared dreams that truly stole my heart. Here's to many more milestones and writing the next chapter of the #USIndia partnership together! #USIndiaFWD," he said in a post on the microblogging platform.

In the engaging video, shot at the sprawling US Embassy premises in New Delhi, Garcetti talked about his experience in India and the US-India ties. He also used Hindi words and phrases in between.

"Arguably over the last 76 years, maybe 2023 was the most productive year in our entire history with lots of agreement, lots of paperwork...and lots of accomplishments," he said in the video.

The US envoy added that he visited more than 22 states and Union territories, and saw places from Wagah to Kaniyakumari and Mumbai to Kohima.

"From seabed to the stars, US-India relationship is reaching new heights, including all the way to the space where this past year we made huge strides in NISAR, the first satellite that NASA and ISRO are making together. It will blast off later this year," he said in the video.

Garcetti also spoke about the US-India two-way trade volume and visas issued to Indians by the US in 2023. PTI KND RC