US-India trade deal: Union ministers accuse Rahul Gandhi of spreading lies

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Two Union ministers on Friday accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of spreading lies about the India-US trade deal and asserted that farmers' interests have been "fully protected" under the agreement.

In video messages posted on X, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described Gandhi as a "habitual liar" who does not want farmers to be empowered.

The ministers' remarks came after Gandhi in a video message posted on X accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "anti-farmer" and "selling" the country through the India-US interim trade deal.

Hitting out at the former Congress chief, Goyal said, "In a video released today, he has broken all records of speaking falsehood and made baseless allegations. He is misleading our farmers with his fake narrative and trying to provoke our annadatas (farmers). He has never cared for our motherland nor can we expect him to ever work for a strong and prosperous future for India." Goyal said major crops, including wheat, rice, millets, soybean, corn, GM food products, spices and potatoes, have been "fully safeguarded".

"We have also fully protected the interest of farmers producing major fruits, including apples. India's doors have not been opened for dairy products or poultry," he added.

Goyal said the truth is that as a result of the trade deal, many products, including basmati rice, fruits, spices, tea and marine products, will find new markets and boost India's exports and farmers' income.

"We have opened huge markets for cotton textile exports, which will increase the demand for cotton manifold, benefitting our cotton farmers," the minister said.

PM Modi has always been empathetic towards farmers and has taken all decisions to ensure their prosperity, he said.

"In the recent trade deal with the US, the interest of farmers has been kept paramount, and (has been) fully protected," Goyal added.

Agriculture Minister Chouhan dismissed Gandhi's claims as "baseless".

"Rahul Gandhi is a liar. He has nothing to do with the country and its farmers. He does not like the empowerment of farmers. He is always seen saying anti-national things. He broke all records of lying in his video message," the minister said.

PM Modi has always been a well-wisher of farmers who has taken every decision in their interest. The schemes launched under his leadership have changed the lives of farmers, Chouhan asserted.

"Farmers' interest has been fully protected in the recent deal signed with America," he said.

In his video message, Gandhi also alleged that there is a "chokehold" on Modi and his "reins" are in the hands of US President Donald Trump.