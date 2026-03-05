US-Israel attacks reaching close to our borders matter of concern: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Mar 5 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday criticised the BJP-led central government for what he described as its "unprecedented silence" on the US-Israeli attacks reaching areas close to India's borders and the Indian Ocean.

In a post on X, the SP chief said the development is a matter of concern for Indians and questioned why the government had not clarified its position on the issue.

"The US-Israel attacks reaching close to our borders and up to the Indian Ocean is a matter of concern for citizens," Yadav said, adding that the Centre's "silence" on such a serious matter is "deeply worrying".

Questioning the government's stance, he said it should be clarified whether the "silence" should be seen merely as "silence" or as the government being "too fearful to speak".

Yadav alleged that the Centre appeared constrained in responding and asked what "compulsion" had prevented it from speaking on the matter.

He said that as it is an international issue, it is the joint responsibility of the government, the external affairs ministry and the defence ministry to present India's position clearly.

"Even after several days of waiting, the government has not spoken. The opposition is being compelled to speak on this global issue," Yadav said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister urged the government to come forward during what he described as a time of crisis and ensure the protection of the country's land, sea and air borders.

He also accused the BJP government of adopting an ambiguous approach to divert attention from its "failures" and alleged that controversial issues could be raised in the upcoming Parliament session to avoid discussion on the government's shortcomings.

"This is a time of 'sarkar shunyata' (government vacuum) for the country," Yadav said, claiming that people were worried about the government's response to the situation. PTI ABN MNK MNK