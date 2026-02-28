US, Israel launch major attack on Iran: Several UAE-bound flights from Pune cancelled

Pune, Feb 28 (PTI) Several UAE-bound flights from Pune airport were cancelled following the attack on Iran by the US and Israel on Saturday, airport officials said.

SpiceJet flight SG 51 to Dubai, scheduled to depart at 8:30 pm, as well as Air India Express flight IX 283 from Pune to Abu Dhabi, slated to depart at 9:05 pm, were cancelled, they said.

IndiGo flight 6E 1484/1483 operating on the Dubai-Pune-Dubai sector, scheduled to arrive at 10.30 pm on Saturday and depart at 12.30 am on Sunday also stood cancelled, the officials added.

Passengers have been duly informed by the respective airlines, they said.

The US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with some of the first strikes appearing to hit areas around the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Iranian media reported strikes nationwide. PTI COR BNM