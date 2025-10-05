US military beard ban: Sukhbir Badal seeks Jaishankar's intervention

Chandigarh, Oct 5 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the issue of ban on beards in the US Army with the Trump administration to ensure that Sikhs can practice their faith without any discrimination.

Badal was reacting to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's recent statement on military grooming policy, which restricts beards in the military and allows exceptions only for elite special forces.

In a letter to Jaishankar, Badal said Sikhs all over the world are deeply anguished and concerned over Hegseth's statement and are hoping for an early resolution of the issue.

He urged the minister to take up the issue at an appropriate level to ensure this discriminatory decision is not implemented and Sikhs are allowed to practice their faith as before.

Badal said the decision goes against the principle of freedom to practice one's religion -- a cornerstone of US democracy.

He said the US government categorically acknowledged the right of the Sikh members of the US armed forces to preserve their external symbols of religious identity, including turban and beard, allowing a plea by Sikh officers Capt Simran Preet Singh Lamba and Dr Maj. Kamaljeet Singh Kalsi in 2010.