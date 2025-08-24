US national among three held in Hyderabad; 33 grams cocaine seized

Hyderabad, Aug 24 (PTI) A US national was among three persons arrested here and over 33 grams of cocaine was seized from them, Excise Department officials said on Sunday.

On receipt of reliable information regarding illegal possession and transportation of cocaine in Abids, the Excise State Task Force (STF) team raided the place on Saturday and seized 33.3 grams of cocaine, four mobile phones and one four-wheeler, an official release said.

A case was registered against seven persons -- two from Hyderabad, and the citizen of the USA were arrested while the drug supplier from Bengaluru, is absconding, it said.

The accused persons went to Bengaluru and purchased cocaine from the supplier at Rs 9,000 per gram and brought it to Hyderabad.

Two of the arrested accused (who are from Hyderabad) are habituated of consuming cocaine and holding parties frequently.

As the availability of cocaine in Hyderabad has become difficult, they started going to Bengaluru and purchased the narcotic substance from the peddler, the release said.

The US citizen who came to Hyderabad one-and-half month back accompanied them to Bengaluru and also provided his car for transportation, it added. PTI VVK VVK KH