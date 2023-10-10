US national falls to death in Noida society

Noida, Oct 10 (PTI) A 45-year-old US citizen living in Noida Extension died on Tuesday allegedly after falling from his apartment on the 22nd floor of a group housing society, police said.

Anthony Christopher worked with a non-government organisation (NGO) and lived in the Mahagun Mywood society in a rented apartment along with his Indian wife, the police said.

"Around 7.30 pm, the society's security manager Navin Kumar informed the local Bisrakh police station that Christopher allegedly jumped to death of the 22nd-floor apartment and died," a police spokesperson said.

The reason behind the suspected suicide by the US citizen is yet to be ascertained, the official said. His wife, an Indian national, is a lawyer by profession, the police spokesperson said. A team of forensic experts and local police reached the incident site after which the body was taken into custody and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the official added. PTI KIS TIR TIR