US patronising Israeli savagery: Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday slammed the US for vetoing a UNSC resolution to provide humanitarian aid to people in Gaza and said the US is "patronising Israeli savagery".

"First, Biden promotes fake news of babies being slaughtered & then retracts. Now, says brutal inhuman bombing of hospital is done by “other side” when media reports otherwise. US Imperialism patronises Israeli savagery," Yechury said in a post on X.

"US Imperialism’s true colours! As Biden talks of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip & pledges $100 million, USA vetoes a resolution to deliver life saving aid!" he said in another post.

The UN Security Council on Wednesday failed to adopt a Brazil-led draft resolution that would have called for humanitarian pauses in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict to allow full access for aid to the Gaza strip after the US vetoed the text.

The US, a permanent member of the UNSC and a close ally of Israel, said it is disappointed the resolution makes no mention of Israel's rights of self-defence.

While 12 Council members voted in favour of the resolution, Russia and Britain abstained. The resolution could not be adopted because of a veto cast by the US.

Israel is likely to launch a possible ground invasion of Gaza against Hamas for its unprecedented attack on the country that killed more than 1,400 people. About 200 people are being held as captives in Gaza by Hamas militants.

In turn, Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed at least 2,778 people. Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities in Gaza said.