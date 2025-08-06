US praises Gujarat Police amid reports of action against 'illegal call centre' in Ahmedabad

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The US has praised Gujarat Police over reports that it has arrested two individuals over alleged operation of an illegal call centre in Ahmedabad "targeting American citizens" with a fraudulent scheme.

The US Embassy said this in a brief statement posted on its X handle on Wednesday.

The post came amid reports of Gujarat Police taking action against an illegal call centre operating in the Hansol area of Ahmedabad.

"The United States applauds the Gujarat state police for their swift arrest of two individuals operating an illegal call centre in Hansol, Ahmedabad, targeting American citizens with a fraudulent loan scheme," the embassy posted.

"By seizing evidence and charging the individuals with offences, including cheating and criminal conspiracy, the authorities have sent a clear message against cybercrime," it said.

It also said the US and India are "committed to taking decisive action" against entities that threaten public safety and security.