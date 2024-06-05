National

US president Joe Biden congratulates PM Modi on his victory in LS polls

Shailesh Khanduri
Joe Biden and Narendra Modi at the later's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg

New Delhi: US president Joe Biden congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his victory in the 2024 Los Sabha elections.

Biden took to X and said, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election."

"The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential," US president added.

