US President Joe Biden unlikely to visit India in January

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) US President Joe Biden is not expected to visit India next month to grace the Republic Day celebrations as Chief Guest, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

In September, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited President Biden to be the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 next year.

However, there was no comment on the invitation by India.

Separately, sources said the Quad summit is proposed to be held in India in the later part of 2024.

"We are looking for revised dates as the dates currently under consideration do not work with all the Quad partners," said a source. PTI MPB ZMN