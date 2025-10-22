US President Trump dials Modi to extend Diwali greetings; bilateral trade issues figure in talks

New Delhi/Washington, Oct 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed trade issues during a phone conversation amid efforts by the two sides to repair bilateral ties that remain under strain after Washington slapped a whopping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

In his remarks following the call on Tuesday, Trump described the India-US relationship as "great" and said, without elaborating, that the two sides are working on some "great deals".

In a social media post, Prime Minister Modi thanked Trump for the phone call and his Diwali greetings and hoped that both India and the US would continue to "illuminate" the world with hope and stand united against terrorism.

"Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms," Modi said on 'X'.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he and Modi discussed trade, and repeated his claim that India will not buy "much oil from Russia".

It was the third publicly known phone call between Modi and Trump since September 16.

An Indian readout said Modi emphasised the enduring strength of the India-US partnership and reiterated India's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and fostering international cooperation.

It said the prime minister expressed his "heartfelt appreciation" to Trump for "his warm Diwali greetings and a personal phone call marking the occasion of the festival of lights".

"We talked about trade, we talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade. He's very interested in that. Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan," Trump told reporters.

"I think the fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about it then, and we have no war with Pakistan and India and that was a very, very good thing but he's a great person and he's become a great friend of mine over the years," he said.

Official sources in New Delhi said Pakistan was not discussed during the phone conversation on Tuesday.

The US president also repeated his claim that India will stop procuring Russian crude oil.

"I spoke to Prime Minister Modi.... We just have a very good relationship, and he's not gonna buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as I do," Trump said.

"He wants to see the war end with Russia-Ukraine and, as you know, they're not going to be buying too much oil. So they've cut it way back and they're continuing to cut it way back," Trump said.

There was no immediate reaction from New Delhi on Trump's remarks on India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

Last week, Trump claimed that PM Modi told him that India would stop buying Russian crude oil. Following Trump's comments, India suggested that there was no such conversation between the two leaders.

On Tuesday night, Trump hosted a Diwali celebration that was attended by Indian ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra and several prominent Indian-origin business leaders.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe strain after Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including an additional 25 per cent levies for its procurement of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

Two weeks back, US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor met PM Modi in New Delhi. Following the meeting, Gor said the US "values" its relationship with India.

The Ambassador-designate also held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri before meeting PM Modi. PTI MPB RT