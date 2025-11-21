National

US President’s son Donald Trump Jr visits Vantara

Donald Trump Jr visits the Taj Mahal in Agra

Donald Trump Jr visits the Taj Mahal in Agra on Trursday, Nov 20, 2025.

Jamnagar: Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre at Jamnagar in Gujarat, on Thursday.

According to sources, Donald Trump Jr visited Vantara, the brainchild of Reliance Industries director Anant Ambani, on the invitation of the Ambani family.

He took a round of the sprawling wildlife facility with Anant Ambani and also visited a few temples in the area, sources added.

Earlier during the day, Donald Trump Jr visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Taj Mahal Donald Trump Jr. Taj Mahal in Agra Vantara