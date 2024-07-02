US pursuing comprehensive plan to address gender-related inequalities, says diplomat

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The United States is pursuing a "comprehensive plan" to address gender-related inequalities and promote women's entrepreneurship and economic empowerment in the country, India and around the world, a top American diplomat said on Tuesday.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) today hosted its first-ever 'Gender Equity Evidence Conclave' in India, unveiling findings from a comprehensive gender scoping study conducted in partnership with Oxford Policy Management, the US Embassy said in a statement.

The study assessed the landscape of women's economic empowerment and gender equality in India, examining critical aspects such as access to resources, power dynamics and the broader enabling environment, it said.

"The United States is pursuing a comprehensive plan to address gender-related inequalities and promote women's entrepreneurship and economic empowerment in the US, India and around the world," US Chargé d’Affaires, Patricia A Lacina, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We believe that gender equality will spur economic growth and contribute to global peace and stability. Assessing evidence on the impact of programming towards gender equality is essential to drive collective action towards shared goals," she said.

The conclave convened a diverse array of stakeholders from government, multilateral organisations, bilateral donors, private sector, academia and philanthropies.

Together, they aimed to bolster initiatives focused on gender inclusivity and women's economic empowerment across multiple sectors in India, the statement said.

"The conclave served as a pivotal resource, presenting evidence-based insights and facilitating in-depth discussions among experts on gender equity and economic empowerment. It aimed to catalyse actionable steps and foster positive change by identifying barriers to economic security and highlighting collaborative opportunities," it said. PTI KND AS AS