US remains favourite among many Punjabis for migration despite many risks involved: Immigration consultants

Chandigarh, Feb 6 (PTI) The US remains a favourite work destination for many people from Punjab because of potential high earnings despite many life-threatening risks involved in migrating to that country in illegal ways, immigration consultants said on Thursday.

Those who yearn for becoming US citizens spend lakhs of rupees by taking loans and borrowing from relatives and sometimes end up losing their hard-earned money after they get caught entering America in an illegal way.

The deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants from the US brought this issue to the spotlight, indicating strong desire among people to migrate to America in an illegal manner.

A US military aircraft carrying these 104 illegal immigrants from various states landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump government as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Of them, 33 each were from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

Nineteen women and 13 minors, including a four-year-old boy and two girls, aged five and seven, were among the deportees.

"There is a good earning potential in the US which lures people to migrate to the US," said an immigration consultant.

"If someone spends Rs 50 lakh to reach the US, one can recover it within a year. Truck drivers, in particular, earn between Rs 7-8 lakh per month, and currently, there is a shortage of truck drivers in America," said Sanyog Dadwal, an immigrant consultant.

He said in the past, those who managed to reach the US could secure their stay and eventually obtain a green card after working for 10-12 years.

However, this large-scale deportation marks a significant shift in US immigration policy, which may deter future aspirants from attempting to move illegally.

Immigration consultants also sought strict action against those illegal travel agents who put the lives of people at risk by sending them through "donkey route" - an illegal and risky pathway used by migrants to enter the US.

According to the immigration consultants, illegal travel agents charge between Rs 30 and 55 lakh per person for taking them to the US.

Among deportees from Punjab, many of them have said they have spent between Rs 40 and 50 lakh for entering the US.

A consultant said illegal travel agents first take people to some European country and then to Peru, Panama, Ecuador and Guatemala to reach the US-Mexico border.

Though people are aware of the risks involved in this arduous journey involving mountains, forests and sea, they undertake it to reach their destination.

Another consultant said in the past, it has been observed that many people from Punjab sought asylum after reaching the US border.

Once their application is filed for asylum, they would get work permits till any decision comes on their requests, he said.

The decision of an asylum request may take many years and till then, one can earn money through a work permit, the consultant said.

The obsession for migrating to the US is visible mostly in Majha and Doaba regions of Punjab, he further said.

Kapurthala-based immigration consultant Inderpal Singh said it is not that only illegal travel agents are to be blamed.

Those who chose to go through illegal ways to the US are also equally responsible because they are well aware of the risks of getting caught, he told PTI.

The state authorities should keep a check on illegal travel agents so that they cannot cheat people, he further said.

Sukhpal Singh, who was among 104 deportees, advised youths not to adopt any illegal way to go to the US.

Neither one gets a proper meal nor one's safety is ensured, he said as he was speaking about the 'donkey route' which was used to take them to the US.

"Your money is snatched from you. Our clothes worth Rs 30,000-35,000 were taken away from us," said Singh, who hails from Darapur village in Hoshiarpur.

Speaking about his gruelling travel experience, Singh said they were taken in a boat in a 15-hour-long journey and they also walked 40-45 km.

"We crossed 17-18 hills. If one slipped, then there is no chance that he would survive. We saw a lot. If anybody gets injured, he is left to die. We saw dead bodies," he claimed. PTI CHS VSD ZMN