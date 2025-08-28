US tariff has hit TN exports hard, says CM Stalin

Chennai, Aug 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the US tariff hike to 50 per cent on Indian imports has severely affected the state’s exports, impacting about Rs 3,000 crore to Tiruppur's textile sector, besides putting thousands of jobs at risk.

He urged the Central government to introduce structural reforms to safeguard the domestic industries and workers.

"The #USTariff hike to 50 % has hit Tamil Nadu’s exports hard, especially #Tiruppur’s textile hub, causing a trade impact of nearly Rs.3,000 crore and putting thousands of jobs at risk," the CM said in a post on ‘X’.

He further said that he reiterated his demand to the union government for immediate relief and structural reforms to safeguard the industries and workers. PTI JSP KH