US tariff reduction game changer for Indian economy: Andhra RS MP

Amaravati, Feb 3 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Member Sana Satish Babu on Tuesday said the India-US trade deal is a "game changer" which secured reduced American taxes on Indian products.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that the US has agreed to bring down tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent.

"I convey my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Modi for achieving yet another historic international economic victory for India," said Babu in a press release.

The TDP Rajya Sabha MP said the decision would bring significant benefits to Andhra Pradesh, particularly to the coastal regions, adding that aquaculture and seafood products exported from Kakinada and other areas would now reach international markets more easily. PTI MS STH SA