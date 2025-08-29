US tariff war: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pitches for ‘Swadeshi’

Mysuru, Aug 29 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday gave a call for ‘Swadeshi’ in response to the United States' decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports.

Chouhan appealed to people to shun political differences and stand together in the interest of the nation.

“I want to make one request to you all, just one prayer to you. There can be political differences, but when it comes to the national interest, the whole country should stand united,” he said.

The Union Minister was addressing the 110th anniversary celebration of Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji at Sri Suttur Math here.

“The latest challenges before us – the question of tariff is being raised, tariff is imposed (on us). In this atmosphere, the sentiment of patriotism should be rekindled in the country and every Indian should take a pledge that we should use only those products in our day-to-day life, which are produced in our country, which our people have manufactured and which has the fragrance of India,” Chouhan said.

Building on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, the Union Minister emphasised that using 'Made in India' products was crucial for strengthening the nation's economy.

“We have full faith that the patriotic people of India will script a new history.” In a veiled criticism of the US, Chouhan said, “If you want to save the world, the direction where the world is heading, some countries in the world are behaving like dictators, which is becoming a crisis for the rest of the world.” The Minister highlighted that India is the only nation in the world that can guide humanity towards peace.

“There is no path other than this. It is necessary that India becomes stronger and shows the path to the world,” he opined.

Chouhan also hailed the grit of Indians, which made the country self-reliant in terms of food production.

“There was a time when India was compelled to import red wheat from the US, but today the country is not only exporting wheat but also has a huge stock of rice all over the country, which has broken all the previous records.” “India will not just fill the stomach of its people, but will become the ‘food basket of the world’,” he added.

But he also observed the challenges before the Indian farmers with small agricultural land holdings compared to those in Western countries.

"While farmers in countries like the United States of America, Australia, and Brazil have big land holdings, farmers in our country have only one or two hectares, one or two acres, or two-and-a-half acres of agricultural land. Therefore, we have to take steps with renewed efforts to make agriculture profitable," he told the audience.