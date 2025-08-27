US tariffs result of Modi govt's superficial foreign policy, will lead to huge job losses: Kharge

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the Modi government after the additional tariffs imposed by the US on India came into effect on Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed them a result of its "superficial" foreign policy that would result in "huge job losses".

US President Donald Trump has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods effective Wednesday.

"Narendra Modi ji, your dear friend 'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar' has imposed 50 per cent Tariffs on India starting today. We will lose an estimated Rs 2.17 lakh crore as the first jolt to this Tariff, across 10 sectors alone," Kharge said in a post on X.

Noting that "our farmers, especially cotton farmers, have been badly hit", Kharge said, "You had said you are ready to pay any 'personal price' to protect them, but you have done absolutely nothing to soften the blow and protect their livelihoods."

The Congress chief said the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) suggests that almost 1 per cent of India's GDP could be impacted, and that China would benefit from it.

"Several export-oriented important sectors, including MSMEs, will experience massive job losses. A snapshot -- which is just a tip of the iceberg -- reveals the Indian textile export sector is facing potential job losses of about 500,000, including both direct and indirect employment.

"In the gems and jewellery sector, 150,000 to 200,000 jobs could be at risk if the tariffs continue," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

Kharge also claimed that close to 1,00,000 workers involved in diamond cutting and polishing across the Saurashtra region have already lost their jobs since April, when the 10 per cent base US tariff was put in place.

The livelihoods of half-a-million shrimp farmers directly and another 2.5 million indirectly are at grave risk, the Congress leader claimed.

"Indian national interest is supreme. A robust foreign policy needs substance and deft but your superficial foreign policy engagements -- smiles, hugs and selfies -- have hurt our interests. You failed in securing a trade deal. Now you are failing to protect our country," Kharge alleged in his post.

The additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on India for its purchases of Russian oil came into effect on Wednesday, bringing the total amount of levies imposed on New Delhi to 50 per cent.

The US Department of Homeland Security, in a draft order published on Monday, said the increased levies would hit Indian products that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 am eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025.

Trump announced reciprocal tariffs of 25 per cent on India that came into effect on August 7, when tariffs on about 70 other nations also kicked-in.

On the same day, Trump announced doubling the tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent for India's purchases of Russian crude oil, but gave a 21-day window to negotiate an agreement.