US top choice of Indian students: Report

Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI) India has surpassed China to become the largest source of international graduate students in the United States of America for the first time since 2009-10, a report said on Monday.

For the third year in a row, a record number of Indian students travelled to America to pursue higher education, according to a US Consulate General- Chennai press release on the Open Doors Report (ODR) data.

According to the ODR released on Monday, the number of international students from India to the United States increased by 35 per cent and resulted in an all-time high of 2,68,923 students in 2022-23.

"Indian students constitute more than 25 percent of the over one million foreign students studying in the United States." The release of the Open Doors Report marks the beginning of International Education Week (IEW), which celebrates the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide.

"India surpassed China to become the largest source of international graduate students in the United States for the first time since 2009/10. The number of Indian graduate students rose by 63 per cent to 165,936 students, an increase of nearly 64,000 students, compared to last year, while Indian undergraduate students also increased by 16 per cent. ODR data also shows India leading in the number of individuals (69,062) who pursued optional practical training (OPT), a type of temporary work permission that allows eligible students to get real-world experience related to their field of study." The US Embassy and Consulates in India issued record high numbers of student visas during the main student visa season of June-August 2023.

Under various categories, Consular officers across India issued 95,269 visas, an 18 percent increase over 2022.