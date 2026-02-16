US trade deal will adversely impact Indian farmers: AICC secretary

Ranchi, Feb 16 (PTI) AICC secretary Pranav Jha on Monday claimed that the US trade deal would adversely impact Indian farmers while benefiting the United States.

Addressing a press conference at the Jharkhand Congress headquarters, Jha said, "The pact is a tremendous deal in America’s interest but damaging for India." He alleged that the agriculture sector has been opened for American farmers, which will hurt Indian farmers.

"Indian farmers have been forced to compete with American farmers, who receive an average subsidy of Rs 64 lakh annually, compared to their Indian counterparts who barely get Rs 12,000," he claimed.

Jha also sought details about provisions in the deal for mineral-and-forest-produce-rich states like Jharkhand.

He added that the agreement could have a devastating impact on cotton farmers in the country. PTI SAN SAN MNB