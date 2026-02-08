US trade deal will open new avenues: Minister

Hisar, Feb 8 (PTI) Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey on Sunday said that the Indo-US trade deal will open new avenues for development in India and boost trade.

The Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines hit out at the opposition, saying their job now is to find fault with everything the government does.

While talking to reporters at the BJP district office here, Dubey said that when the budget is presented, the opposition criticises it, and now that a trade deal has been struck with the US, they are denouncing it too.

He said that the central government is taking every step for the country's bright future, and for the first time, the nation is in safe hands.

Reacting to the Union Budget, the minister described it as a budget that will accelerate development, saying that it is a major step towards achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

He said that the budget provides relief to various sections of society, takes care of the interests of every section and added that it will lead the country towards development.

The BJP leader claimed that only those who left shortcomings during their time and did not take the public along are finding fault with the budget.

He further said that the goal set by the centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narender Modi to make the country developed by 2047 requires that every section of society be taken along and participate in making the country developed. PTI COR SUN SHS SHS SHS