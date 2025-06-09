US: Two students killed after being hit by speeding car in Azamgarh

Azamgarh (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) Two college students were on Monday killed after a speeding car rammed into their bicycles here, police said.

The incident took place on the Azamgarh-Varanasi highway when the car coming from the Azamgarh side ran over the two identified as Aanchal Yadav (21) and Anshika Yadav (20).

Both were seriously injured and rushed to nearby hospitals with the help of local residents, police said.

While Aanchal Yadav was referred to Azamgarh for better treatment, she succumbed to injuries on the way. Anshika Yadav was taken to a hospital in Lalganj where doctors declared her brought dead, they added.

Police said the girls were on their way to Shri Mata Prasad Degree College in Maikhargpur on bicycles around 8:30 am when the accident occurred.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the driver of the car. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV