US' unilateral actions in Venezuela transgressed settled principles of international law: Cong

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Congress expressed grave concern on Monday over the US' unilateral actions in Venezuela, saying those transgressed settled principles of international law.

The opposition party also said the will of the Venezuelan people should be given utmost importance and the country's resources should be utilised for their welfare.

"The Indian National Congress expresses grave concern at the unilateral actions taken by the United States of America in Venezuela over the past 48 hours, which transgress the settled principles of international law, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter and numerous international treaties," AICC Foreign Affairs Department head Salman Khurshid said.

"Respect for national sovereignty and peaceful coexistence have formed the bedrock of the post World War-II rules-based world order. Any kinetic actions that circumscribe these without the express sanction of the United Nations risk the resurgence of primordial rules of statecraft and undermine global stability," he said.

"The Indian National Congress urges that the will of the Venezuelan people be given utmost priority and that Venezuelan resources are utilised for the betterment of the Venezuelan people, as guaranteed by the principles of Permanent Sovereignty over Natural Resources," the former external affairs minister said.

US special forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from his home in Caracas and flew him out of the country in the early hours of Saturday.

US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, would face federal narco-terrorism charges in New York.

India has voiced "deep concern" over the US capturing Maduro and his wife in a military operation, and said it is closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the oil-rich South American country. PTI SKC RC