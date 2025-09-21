US using 'coercive tactics', India should take firm stand: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Sunday condemned the United States' decision to hike H-1B visa fees and called it yet another example of the US using coercive tactics to further its trade interests at the expense of other countries.

In a statement issued here, the Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said the Union government should take a firm stand against such "coercive and unjust actions" and must not succumb to the US pressure.

The reaction comes as US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to impose a USD 100,000 (Rs 88 lakh) annual fee for H-1B visas, a move that is set to adversely impact Indian professionals there.

"The CPI(M) Polit Bureau strongly condemns the unilateral and vindictive measures taken by the Trump administration of the United States, which has imposed an exorbitant fee of Rs 88 lakh per H-1B visa holder," CPI(M) said in a statement.

"This new proclamation, set to take effect from September 21, 2025, is yet another example of the US using coercive tactics to further its own trade interests at the expense of other countries," it said.

The CPI(M) said the move comes on the heels of the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs. It said the reimposition of sanctions on Iran's Chabahar Port, a project operated by India, is clearly designed to exert pressure on India just as bilateral trade discussions resumed.

"These actions amount to bullying, intended to force India to yield to unfair US tariff-related demands," it said.

The Left party also questioned the government's response to the announcement.

"Rather than resisting these strong-arm tactics, Prime Minister Modi has chosen to respond with vague sermons about the need for self-reliance. This escapist approach of the head of the state and equally pathetic response from the Ministry of External Affairs are disappointing and humiliating for the country," it said.

The CPI(M) said the US proclamation restricting the entry of H-1B visa holders will directly and severely impact thousands of skilled Indian professionals, disrupting their careers and affecting the livelihoods of their families.

"The CPI(M) demands that the Indian government take a firm stand against such coercive and unjust actions. It must refuse to succumb to the US pressure and act decisively to defend the rights and interests of Indian people," it added. PTI AO RUK RUK