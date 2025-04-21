US V-P Vance, family visit Delhi's Cottage Emporium; admire Indian handicrafts

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha and their three children, on Monday visited the Central Cottage Industries Emporium (CCIE) located in Janpath in the national capital, where they purchased some traditional Indian handicrafts.

The Vances, who landed in Delhi this morning, began their India visit with a morning tour of the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple, situated near the banks of the Yamuna. Later, they stopped by the Cottage Emporium, a government-run showroom known for authentic handloom and handicraft products from across India.

"It was a wonderful visit and he (Vance) enjoyed it a lot. We were quite enthusiastic. He also purchased some items from our showroom," CCIE General Manager Meera Somani told PTI videos.

According to Cottage Emporium staff, the Vances picked up wooden items, handloom products, and brassware. "They were very happy to see Indian handicraft and handloom products under one roof," Anil Rajak, a staffer, said.

Established in 1952, the Central Cottage Industries Emporium was envisioned as a platform to revive India’s craft heritage, impacted by industrialization in the post-colonial era. For over seven decades, it has served as a cultural window to the world, supporting artisans and promoting traditional crafts.

The Vance family arrived in Delhi to a warm reception earlier in the day and was received at the airport by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to host a private dinner for the visiting dignitary following bilateral discussions.

Vance's maiden visit to India comes on the heels of US President Donald Trump imposing and then pausing a sweeping tariff regime affecting around 60 countries, including India. India and the US are currently negotiating a trade agreement aimed at tariff relief and enhanced market access.