US vedic scholar David Frawley meets UP CM; discusses yoga, ayurveda

Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) American Vedic scholar Dr David Frawley on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here, and held discussions on Yoga, Ayurveda and Sanatan culture, according to a statement.

Referring to the Nath tradition, Dr Frawley remarked that it is opening a new path for global welfare. He praised the Adityanath government for restoring the ancient glory of Ayodhya, stating that its rejuvenation represents a return to the Vedas.

"Spending time with CM Yogi Adityanath was a great honour and privilege," Frawley said.

As the head of the Goraksha Peeth, Adityanath is associated with the Nath tradition, which is rooted in the ancient Yogic culture and continues to keep it alive in India. He is not only preserving these traditions but also expanding them globally, the UP government said in a statement on Friday.

Expressing delight after meeting the UP Chief Minister, Dr Frawley praised the "New Ayodhya", saying that its transformation is a matter of great joy.

"Today, the world is gradually losing its spiritual consciousness. In such times, the renewal and revival of the Vedas, Yoga, Ayurveda and other Indian traditions are extremely necessary in the present environment", Dr Frawley said.

Dr Frawley added, "Yogi ji possesses radiance because he is 'Aditya,' associated with the solar principle. For self-knowledge, we look toward Aditya, and the Sun is the foundation of Yoga. Even spending a few moments with Yogi Ji is a lifelong memorable experience." Admiring the chief minister's governance, he said, "Yogi Adityanath is purifying politics".

Born into a Catholic family in Wisconsin (USA), Dr David Frawley is regarded internationally as one of the prominent thinkers associated with Hindutva. He studied Ayurveda for nearly a decade. He has written numerous books on the Vedas, Hinduism, Yoga, Ayurveda and Vedic astrology.

In 2015, the Government of India honoured him with the 'Padma Bhushan'. In the same year, the South Indian Education Society in Mumbai also conferred upon him the "National Eminence Award" in recognition of his significant contributions to the fields of Ayurveda, Yoga and Vedic astrology, the statement added. PTI NAV HIG HIG