US Vice President JD Vance to visit Rajasthan's Amber Fort

Jaipur: US Vice President JD Vance will visit the Amber Fort in Jaipur and deliver an address on India-US relations at Rajasthan International Centre (RIC) on Tuesday.

Vance will arrive in Jaipur in a special plane at 9.30 pm and will stay at hotel Rambagh Palace. He will reach Amber Fort at 9 am on Tuesday. He will address an event at the RIC at 3 pm.

He will be accompanied by his wife Usha Vance, their children and senior members of the US administration.

The vice president is scheduled to leave Jaipur for Agra in a special plane on Wednesday morning. After returning to Jaipur in the afternoon, he is scheduled to visit City Palace. He will depart for the US early Thursday morning.

Tight security arrangements will be in place for the vice president's visit.

The Amber Fort palace, a beautiful melange of architecture and UNESCO world heritage site, has been closed for visitors for 24 hours from 12 noon on Monday, an official of the state's Department of Archaeology said.

The official said that Vance will be welcomed in traditional Rajasthani style with two elephants being trained at Hathi Gaon near Amber for the welcome. Several arrangements during his visit to the palace are under consideration and will be in place after clearance from the US security team.

Meanwhile, all preparations for the visit have been made.

An official of the state government said that CM Bhajanlal Sharma reviewed the preparations in a meeting on Saturday. He directed that the officials concerned should complete all the preparations on time with mutual coordination to make the Jaipur visit of the vice president memorable and historic.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that elaborate security arrangements have been made in the city in view of Vance's visit.

Amber Fort, one of the top tourist attractions of the Pink City, sits atop a small hill, and is located at a distance about 11 km from the main city.

The magnificent fort is an extensive palace complex that has been built with pale yellow and pink sandstone and with white marble. The fort is divided into four main sections that are graced with their own courtyards.

The entry to the palace is through Jaleb Chowk, the main courtyard in the fort.

The vice president will be staying at Rambagh Palace hotel, a blend of history and luxury.

Adorned with hand-carved marble latticework, sandstone balustrades and lush Mughal Garden, it once served as a royal guesthouse and hunting lodge.

Suvarna Mahal, a restaurant housed in the 18th-century-styled palace ballroom, offers Royal Indian delicacies.

Many national and international celebrities have stayed at this hotel.