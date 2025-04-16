US Vice President Vance along with wife Usha to visit India from Apr 21-24; to meet PM Modi

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha, the Indian-American Second Lady, will pay a four-day visit to India beginning April 21 during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with likely focus on early finalisation of the proposed bilateral trade pact and ways to bolster India-US ties.

The visit was announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday. Vance's office also announced the trip separately.

Vance is travelling to India amid the rising global concerns over President Donald Trump's tariff tussle and both sides are likely to deliberate on firming up of the proposed trade deal that is aimed at addressing issues relating to levies, market access and supply chains.

"This will be Vice President Vance's first visit to India. During the visit, he will be meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21," the MEA said.

"The Vice President and his delegation will have other engagements in Delhi and are also scheduled to visit Jaipur and Agra before departing for Washington, DC on April 24," it said.

The US vice president will be accompanied by wife Usha, their three young children -- Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel -- and senior members of the US administration.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review the progress in bilateral relations and the implementation of the outcomes of the India-US Joint Statement issued on February 13 during the visit of the Prime Minister to the US," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

Vance's office said he is visiting Italy and India from April 18 to 24 and he will discuss "shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country".

"In India, the Vice President will visit New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. The Vice President will hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," it said.

The US readout said Vance and the Second Family will also participate in engagements at cultural sites in India.

Soon after their arrival, Vance and his family are expected to visit the Red Fort, people familiar with the matter said.

In the afternoon, Vance will meet National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and BJP president JP Nadda, they said.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with Vance and his family -- wife Usha, the first Hindu American Second Lady, sons Ewan and Vivek and daughter Mirabel -- and host them for a formal dinner in the evening, the people said.

Vances will travel to Jaipur on April 22 and visit key tourist sites and have some engagements, they said.

The US vice president and his family will travel to Agra the next day to visit the Taj Mahal, the people said.

Vance is travelling to India against the backdrop of Trump's policy on tariffs that triggered massive trade disruptions and fears of a global economic recession.

Days after his reciprocal tariff kicked in this month, Trump announced a 90-day pause on it for all countries, except China as countries around the world wilted under the impact of the seismic action.

US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz had also planned to visit India early next week but the trip has been postponed, people familiar with the matter said.

In Rome, Vance will hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin to participate in ceremonies ahead of Easter Sunday.

The visit by US Vice President Vance is taking place weeks after US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard travelled to India.

The DNI held separate meetings with Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and NSA Doval.

The US president's tariff tussle has stoked fears of a global trade war.

Following talks between Modi and Trump in Washington DC in February, the two sides announced that they would negotiate the first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement by the fall of 2025. PTI MPB KVK KVK