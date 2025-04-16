US Vice President Vance to visit India early next week

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha, the first Indian-American Second Lady, are set to visit India early next week that will see him hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The US Vice President will travel to Italy this week and then to India, a spokesperson of Vance told CBS News.

US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz had also planned to visit India early next week but the trip has been postponed, people familiar with the matter said.

The planned visit to India by Vance is taking place amid concerns across the globe over President Donald Trump's policy on tariffs.

Vance's visit is likely to be more of a private trip though it will have official components, the people cited above said.

CBS News said Vance is undertaking a seven-day visit to Italy and India that will begin Thursday.

It said Vance will travel to Rome to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin to participate in ceremonies ahead of Easter Sunday.

The Vance's are expected to bring their three young children -- Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel -- to India.

The spokesperson said the second family will also travel to Jaipur and Agra, where they are expected to participate in cultural events.

In India, Vance will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Modi. PTI MPB KVK KVK