Vance urges India to drop non-tariff barriers, procure more American energy and military hardware

Jaipur: US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday urged India to drop non-tariff barriers, give greater access to its markets and buy more American energy and military hardware as he laid out a broader roadmap of deeper ties between the two nations for a "prosperous and peaceful" 21st century.

In an address at an event here, Vance effusively praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing him as a "special person" and pitched for India and the US to work unitedly to deal with various global challenges.

"I really believe that the future of the 21st century is going to be determined by the strength of the United States-India partnership," he said.

"I believe that if India and the US worked together successfully, we are going to see a 21st century that is prosperous and peaceful. But I also believe that if we fail to work together successfully, the 21st century could be a very dark time for all of humanity," Vance said.

While spelling out Washington's policy approach towards New Delhi, the US Vice President said the two countries finalised the terms of reference for negotiations on a trade deal and that it would be beneficial for India to buy more defence equipment from the US including F-35 fighter jets.

Vance, accompanied by Indian-origin Second Lady Usha Chilukuri and their three children -- sons Ewan, Vivek and daughter Mirabel, landed in Delhi on Monday amid growing global concerns over the US's tariff war.

India is holding negotiations with the US on the trade deal aiming to finalise it during Trump's 90-day pause on higher tariffs, which ends on 9 July.

Vance and Modi held wide-ranging talks following which the two leaders welcomed "significant progress" in negotiations for the bilateral trade agreement.

On the trade deal, Vance said he and Modi were excited to "formally announce that America and India have officially finalised the terms of reference for the trade negotiation".

"I think this is a vital step. I believe this is a vital step toward realising President Trump's and Prime Minister Modi's vision because it sets a roadmap toward a final deal between our nations. I believe there is much that America and India can accomplish together," he said.

In his remarks, Vance also urged India to provide greater market access to American products and buy more energy from his country.

"We also want to help India explore its own considerable natural resources, including its offshore natural gas reserves and critical mineral supplies," he said.

"We have the capacity and we have the desire to help. Moreover, we think energy co-production will help beat unfair competitors in other foreign markets." "But India, we believe, can go a long way to enhance energy ties between our nations. And one suggestion I have is maybe consider dropping some of the non-tariff barriers for American access to the Indian market," he added.

Vance said he and President Donald Trump are looking forward to stronger ties with India.

"Americans want further access to Indian markets. This is a great place to do business and we want to give our people more access to this country and Indians," he said.

"We believe, will thrive from greater commerce in the United States. This is very much a win-win partnership, certainly will be far into the future," he said.

Vance cautioned that if India and the US "fail to keep pace", then there will be consequences for the entire world and it will be "quite dire".

"And this again is where India and the United States have so much to offer one another." "There's a lot to be gained by working together. And This is why President Trump and I both welcomed India's leadership in a number of diplomatic organisations.

"Of course in the Quad, we believe a stronger India means greater economic prosperity but also greater stability across the Indo-Pacific, which is of course a shared goal for all of us in this room and it's a shared goal for both of our countries," he said.

The US Vice president spent considerable time to emphasise on deeper energy ties between India and the US.

"America is blessed with vast natural resources and an unusual capacity to generate energy. So much that we want to be able to sell it to our friends like India." "We believe your nation will benefit from American energy exports. In expanding those exports, you'll be able to build more, make more and grow more, but at much lower energy costs," Vance said.

He also welcomed the Modi government's budget announcement to amend India's civil nuclear liability laws.

The liability laws prevented US producers from exporting small modular reactors and building larger US-designed reactors in India.

"There's much that we can create, much that we can do together. We believe that American energy can help realise India's nuclear power production goals," Vance said.

"And this is very important as well as its AI ambitions, because it's the United States knows well and I know that India knows well, there is no AI future without energy security and energy dominance," he said.

The US Vice President also pitched for deeper India-US defence collaboration and suggested that New Delhi procure more military hardware from his country.

"We actually feel that India has much more to gain from its continued defence partnership with the United States. And let me sketch that out a little bit." "We, of course, want to collaborate more, we want to work together more and we want your nation to buy more of our military equipment, which of course we believe is the best in class," he said.

"American fifth generation F-35s (jets) for example would give the Indian Air Force the ability to defend your airspace and protect your people like never before," he said.

Recalling the Modi-Trump meeting in Washington in February, Vance said it laid a the foundation for closer bilateral defence collaboration.

From Javelins to Stryker combat vehicles, our nations will co-produce many of the munitions and equipment that we will need to deter foreign aggressors, not because we seek war, but because we seek peace and we believe the best path to peace is through mutual strength.

"It's fitting that India this year is hosting the Quad leaders summit this fall. Our interests in a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific are in full alignment. Both of us know that the region must remain safe from any hostile powers that seek to dominate," he said.

Hailing Modi's leadership, Vance said Washington approached the Indian prime minister with an attitude of prejudice or even one of condescension.

"I told Prime Minister Modi last night, he's got approval ratings that would make me jealous," he said.

The US Vice President lauded India's "vitality" over the "sameness and flatness" of some Western nations.

"In other countries I visited, it sometimes feels like there's a flatness, a sameness, a desire to just be like everyone else in the world, but it's different here. There's a vitality to India, a sense of infinite possibility," he said.

On Trump's tariff policy, Vance said the rebalancing of global trade is "going to produce great benefits" for the people of India.

Vance and his family arrived in Jaipur last night. They are scheduled to travel to Agra on Wednesday.