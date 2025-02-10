US visit to build on successes achieved in bilateral ties in Trump's first term: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his visit to the US will be an opportunity to build upon the successes achieved during President Donald Trump's first term in the collaboration between the two countries.

In his departure statement ahead of his visit to France and the United States, Modi said his trip will also help develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen India's partnership with the US, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy and supply chain resilience.

He later said on X, "This visit will further cement India-USA friendship and boost ties in diverse sectors. I warmly recall working with President Trump during his first term and I am sure our talks will build on the ground covered then."

Over the next few days, I will be in France and USA to take part in various programmes.



In France, I will be taking part in the AI Action Summit, where India is the co-chair. I will be holding talks with President @EmmanuelMacron towards strengthening India-France relations. We… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2025

Noting that it will be their first meeting since Trump's inauguration as the US president for a second term, Modi said in the departure statement that the two leaders will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of their countries and shape a better future for the world.

He said he looks forward to meeting "my friend, President Trump".

Modi will be visiting France from February 10 to February 12, before flying to the US from there on a two-day trip.

He is visiting France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron.

The prime minister said he looks forward to co-chairing the AI Action Summit, a gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs, where they will exchange views on a collaborative approach to AI technology for innovation and the larger public good in an inclusive, secure and trustworthy manner.

Modi said, "The bilateral segment of my visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress on 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership along with my friend President Macron."

The two leaders will travel to the historic French city of Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian consulate in France and also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, in which India is a member of the consortium of partner countries, including France, to harness energy for the global good.

"I will also pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World War I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery," the prime minister added.