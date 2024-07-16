US woman dies in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) July 16 (PTI) A 78-year-old woman from the US died here while she was being taken to Jaipur for medical treatment, police said on Tuesday.

Jaqueline Austin, who was from Texas, stayed in Nanta police station area of the city with 34-year-old Bharat Joshi whom she had married last August.

She died Monday evening while she was taken to Jaipur for better medical treatment. The two had befriended each other through Facebook Joshi said that Jaqueline came to Kota in August last year and they got married at a local court in December.

Jaqueline was also in contact with her family members in the US, he added.

The woman's health condition reportedly deteriorated on July 7 following which she was admitted at a private hospital in the city, said SHO at Nanta police station Naval Kishore.

When her health condition further worsened, she was referred to a better health care centre in Jaipur on Monday but she succumbed to death, he added.

The SHO said the woman's body has been placed in mortuary of the New Medical College Hospital and further proceeding as per norms is underway.